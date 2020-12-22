Bye Bye 2020: Rana Daggubati’s wedding to late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son's birth; Best moments of this year

Take a look at the below list for a round-up of all the good things that happened in the lives of the South stars.

The year 2020 has given us new tough challenges that we have never faced before. However, celebrities from the South entertainment industry have given us more good news to celebrate. With the wedding bells chiming loud since January 2020, and celebrities announcing the birth of their kids, the year has given us a handful of good news to cherish. Here is a list of weddings and new birth news that the South celebrities treated us with.

1. Dil Raju and Tejaswini's wedding

The rain of weddings in Tollywood started with the wedding of popular Telugu producer Dil Raju. He tied the knot with Tejaswini in a low-key ceremony in Nizamabad on May 10th. The marriage was a low-key ceremony in the presence of close family members and some friends of the couple.

2. Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi’s wedding

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha tied the knot with his girlfriend Dr Shalini in a private ceremony on May 14. They both were dating for more than a year before taking their relationship to the next level.

3. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in a simple yet elegant ceremony on August 9. South stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya took part in the ceremony. They got engaged in May in an elegant ceremony.

4. Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding

Bheeshma star Nithiin embarked on a new journey in his life as he has tied the knot with ladylove Shalini on July 26 in the presence of their family members. Tollywood power star Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas and China Babu took part in the pre-wedding ceremony.

5. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding

South star Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended only by their family members. As it happened during the pandemic time, it was a lowkey affair.

6. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot in a grand and regal wedding on December 9. Their wedding was attended by the top stars of Tollywood including Allu Arjun, his significant other and their kids, Ram Charan and his wife, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej to name a few. Photos of the wedding and pre wedding events were shared online by the stars and their family members.

7. Tovino Thomas welcomed another addition to his family

Tovino Thomas took to Instagram on June 6 and announced the birth of his son. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lidiya on October 24, 2014. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016.

8. Music composer GV Prakash and singer Saindhavi became parents

Composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and his wife singer Saindhavi welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 20. GV Prakash and Saindhavi got married in 2013 in a grand wedding ceremony held in Chennai.

9. Nakkhul and Sruti became parents

Kollywood actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti announced on Instagram that the became proud parents of a baby girl on July 15. Starting from the announcement of pregnancy to the birthing story, Nakkhul and Sruti kept their fans informed about everything.

10. Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana gave birth to a boy

In what came as a happy news to the fans of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja gave birth to a healthy baby boy in October 22nd. Photos of the little one were shared on social media with blessings and wishes of Chiranjeevi’s fans.

