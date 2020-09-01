C U Soon: Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran's gripping thriller opens to positive reviews

Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon is an experimental film and interestingly, it has managed to hit the right chords. The Malayalam film is getting good response on social media.

Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran has finally released today. After grabbing the eyeballs over the gripping trailer, the makers have released the film online and it is out for the audience to watch. C U Soon is an experimental film and interestingly, it has managed to hit the right chords. The Malayalam film is getting good response on social media. The most interesting part of the film is it has been shot completely in a restricted environment amid lockdown.

The story of the film is about a software engineer from Kerala who helps his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée. The suspense-thriller has Roshan playing Jimmy who is a bit of reckless youngster, staying away from the family, working a boring bank job in Dubai.

One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "#CUSoon - The real life incidents happening in the Emirates very well executed in an engaging manner. Considering this was shot in an iPhone, the technical side was just outstanding. Technology is very well utilized. Brilliant Performances Thumbs up Bgm suits the mood."

Check out what Twitterati have to say about the film:

Speaking to Pinkvilla, director Mahesh revealed about his experience of shooting the film on the phone and other gadgets. He said, "The director said, "In a way, it was quite a learning process for us because we were trying something new..I enjoyed that process very well." He further added, "A filmmaker can try it for once or certain scenes can be tried but due to pandemic and lockdown, things are momentary. We are actually waiting for cinema halls to open again. Also, since it has not been written in a conventional format, I also gave space to everyone to get used to of this format. I introduced format first and then characters so that when the story starts, people should not be confused with forms."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Roshan Mathew on working with Fahadh Faasil in C U Soon: He is extremely talented, brilliant actor

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×