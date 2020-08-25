C U Soon trailer: Fahadh Faasil promises a gripping thriller; Kamal Haasan wishes good luck to the team

The trailer of Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial C U Soon, starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran is gripping and will keep you hooked throughout.

The much-anticipated trailer of C U Soon, starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, is finally out. The trailer of Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial C U Soon is grabbing all the attention on social media and is sure to give you one-of-its-kind film-watching experience. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, the trailer is gripping and will keep you hooked throughout. Fahadh Faasil and the team promise power-packed intense film, which tells a story about a Kochi based IT boy who is trying to trace his Dubai based cousin's fiancee. The story takes a twist when she disappears after leaving a suicide note.

The character of Jimmy is played by Roshan Mathew while Darshana is seen as Anumol Sebastian. C U Soon will be released online on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and released the trailer of the much-awaited film. He wrote, "Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1." The film is about dating app and how things are different in the virtual world, quite relatable? Isn't it?

Check out the trailer below:

Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1 on @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/RENHDDqjsK — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil recently revealed the much-awaited film was shot completely during the lockdown period and the makers wanted to release it online only for the experimental purpose. The team hopes to entertain the fans and film audiences with the new film. The actor also stated that he is hopeful of the fans across the globe to love the film once it releases.

