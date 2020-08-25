C U Soon Trailer: Netizens give a thumbs up to Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil’s gripping thriller

As the makers of C U Soon have unveiled an interesting trailer of Fahadh Faasil starrer, the netizens are all praises for it.

The COVID 19 lockdown has introduced to a new normal and a lot of things have changed around us, be it the way we stepped out of our house, weddings, and almost everything. Amid this, Mahesh Narayanan directorial C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for more than one reason. The movie has been the talk of the town as it has been shot during the lockdown. Yes! You read it right. C U soon has been shot amid the COVID 19 lockdown and has been shot on a phone.

And while the movie has created a substantial buzz, the makers have now unveiled the trailer of this Malayalam thriller and it has left everyone intrigued. It happens to be a computer screen based drama thriller and it has left the audience wanting for more. In fact, the netizens are all praises for the trailer of C U Soon.

A Twitter user wrote, "I can honestly tell you that, the entire film industry will reach to another horizon in this tough pandemic situation!! Very promising trailer!! C U Soon.”

Another user tweeted, “#CUSoon is so engaging. Fahad, Roshan and Darshana in it. Watch me falling in love with Roshan all over again.”

Take a look the tweet praising C U soon trailer:

I can honestly tell you that, the entire film industry will reach to another horizon in this tough pandemic situation!!

Very promising trailer!!

C U Soonhttps://t.co/2lqLuVJxpp#CUSoon#fahadhfaasil @PrimeVideoIN — JAICS BABU (@iThelostbug) August 25, 2020

#CUSoon is so engaging. Fahad, Roshan and Darshana in it. Watch me falling in love with Roshan all over again. pic.twitter.com/WmTtZqhnOS — APARNA (@kaparna96) August 25, 2020

Excellent Trailer cut- #CUSoon Fahadh and roshan Mathew were terrific

Eagerly waiting for the movie

SEP 1st it is #CUSoonOnPrime — manikantavamsi (@manikantavamsi9) August 25, 2020

The constant urge to experiment.

Malayalam cinema at its finest#CUSoonTrailerhttps://t.co/tiV0tvfiG0 — Anju (@ItzAnjuHere) August 25, 2020

To note, Fahadh has been quite excited to work with Mahesh. He said, “Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off. Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

