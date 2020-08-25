  1. Home
  2. entertainment

C U Soon Trailer: Netizens give a thumbs up to Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil’s gripping thriller

As the makers of C U Soon have unveiled an interesting trailer of Fahadh Faasil starrer, the netizens are all praises for it.
6894 reads Mumbai
C U Soon Trailer: Netizens give a thumbs up to Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil’s gripping thrillerC U Soon Trailer: Netizens give a thumbs up to Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil’s gripping thriller

The COVID 19 lockdown has introduced to a new normal and a lot of things have changed around us, be it the way we stepped out of our house, weddings, and almost everything. Amid this, Mahesh Narayanan directorial C U Soon starring Fahadh Faasil has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for more than one reason. The movie has been the talk of the town as it has been shot during the lockdown. Yes! You read it right. C U soon has been shot amid the COVID 19 lockdown and has been shot on a phone.

And while the movie has created a substantial buzz, the makers have now unveiled the trailer of this Malayalam thriller and it has left everyone intrigued. It happens to be a computer screen based drama thriller and it has left the audience wanting for more. In fact, the netizens are all praises for the trailer of C U Soon.

A Twitter user wrote, "I can honestly tell you that, the entire film industry will reach to another horizon in this tough pandemic situation!! Very promising trailer!! C U Soon.”

Another user tweeted, “#CUSoon is so engaging. Fahad, Roshan and Darshana in it. Watch me falling in love with Roshan all over again.”

Take a look the tweet praising C U soon trailer:

To note, Fahadh has been quite excited to work with Mahesh. He said, “Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off. Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

As the makers of C U Soon have unveiled an interesting trailer of C U Soon, the netizens are all praises for it. 

Also Read: C U Soon trailer: Fahadh Faasil promises a gripping thriller; Kamal Haasan wishes good luck to the team

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement