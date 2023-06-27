C V Shivashankar, Kannada cinema's veteran director passes away at 90

The veteran of Kannada cinema, C V Shivashankar, has passed away. He had celebrated his 90th birthday just three months ago, on March 23. The veteran was a film director, screenwriter, lyricist, and a multitasker in the world of film.

His death was due to a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023.

C V Shivashankar dies at age 90

C V Shivashankar died on Tuesday owing to a sudden fall in his health. He was healthy, and there were no impending signs of illness. This was revealed by his son, Venkat Bharadwaj. The veteran had suddenly collapsed during a pooja, and the family was taken aback by this. It was later revealed by the doctors that Shivashankar had suffered a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife, Radhamma, and their two sons. One of his sons, Venkat Bharadhwaj, is also in the field of film. He also has a professional relationship with his son. They have worked together in two of Venkat’s films. A Day in the City, released in 2015, and Bablusha, which was released the following year, are those two films.

He has been awarded by the Kannada government with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

About the veteran

C V Shivashankar began his career in 1962. He worked as an actor and assistant director in the film Rathna Manjari, which starred Udaykumar, M P Shankar, Narasimharaju, and Leelavathi. In 1967, five years after his debut in films, Shivashankar ventured into direction with the film Padavidhara, which had Udaykumar, Kalpana, T N Balakrishna, and Narasimharaju in the cast. After that, he directed one more film in 1968, Namma Ooru. That was his second and last directorial film. And never returned to direction again.

He was very well known for writing the lyrics for many memorable songs in Kannada. Bengaluru Nagara, Sirivantanaadaroo Kannada Naadalle Mereve, and Anandada Tavaruru were among the many songs that he wrote as a lyricist. His songs had lyrics focusing on the Kannada culture and land, thus showcasing the passion and love that he had for them. He has also produced several films in his illustrious and long film career. Truly, his loss is one that is big for the Kannada film industry, considering all the contributions he has made in all sectors of film.

