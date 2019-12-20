CAA Protests: Police complaint filed against South stars Siddharth, Musician TM Krishna & others

Not just the students, even celebrities from across the industries have come out on streets to protest against the Citizenship Act. South actor Siddharth and musician TM Krishna are among the Tamil celebs who were a part of a protest that took place on December 19 in Chennai.

Hundreds of people including South and Bollywood celebs have turned up to join the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Not just the students, even celebrities from across the industries have come out on streets to protest against the citizenship act. South actor Siddharth and musician TM Krishana are among the Tamil celebs who were a part of a protest that took place on December 19 in Chennai. Siddharth, who is known for his strong and bold opinions on Twitter, had recently called out Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswami for not raising his voice against the CAA.

According to the latest update about the protest, Tamil Nadu police has filed a case against the celebs and other protestors as Chennai Police had already revoked permission for the protest. According to a report by ANI on Twitter, "The case has been filed as Chennai Police had revoked permission for the protest to be held against #CitizenshipAct in Valluvar Kottam yesterday, still, the protest was held in Valluvar Kottam." The protest against CAA was held in Valluvar Kottam. A photo of Siddharth taking a part in the protest along with other hundreds has surfaced on social media. Check it out below.

Tamil Nadu: The case has been filed as Chennai Police had revoked permission for the protest to be held against #CitizenshipAct in Valluvar Kottam yesterday, still, the protest was held in Valluvar Kottam. https://t.co/IREZnQZ4lR — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Actor Siddharth has turned up and is going to address the crowd. #ChennaiAgainstCAA #IndiansAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/LFQWn5vLQm — Kyalane Karthik (@kookykarthik) December 19, 2019

Talking to India Today, the Rang De Basanti star Siddharth said, "This is a draconian law and we should keep protesting. Protesting is our right. I've told the protesters also not to lose their calm and also watch what they are saying cause anything can be twisted now. We will have to stay together to oppose this."

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is among other South celebs who has voiced against the CAA.

Also Read: Rajinikanth on CAA protests: Violence should not be the route to solve any problem

Credits :ANI

Read More