CAA protests: Rajinikanth expresses concerns over violence; Netizens stands divided on his opinion

After Rajinikanth shared his opinion about the violence during CAA protests across the nation, the internet was divided over his views. While many agreed to Rajinikanth’s point, a section even slammed him over his opinion.

With the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act going intense across the nation, several celebrities have been sharing their views on this heated topic and the violence during the protest. The recent one to join the bandwagon in superstar Rajinikanth who has finally broken the silence on CAA protests and raised concern over the violence across the country. Although he didn’t clear his stand over CAA, he emphasised that violence should not be a solution to any problem.

In a late-night tweet over the matter, the legendary actor expressed his concern over the current scenario and wrote, “Indian citizens should stand united and aware of the nation’s security and welfare. I am deeply saddened as because of the undergoing violence.” His statement came a day after violence broke in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the protests against the CAA. In fact, two people were also killed in Mangaluru during the protest. Soon his opinion started receiving mixed reaction from the netizens and the micro-blogging site witnessed a clash between Rajinikanth’s fans and the trollers.

A certain section of the audience was seen criticizing the Darbar actor for not having an explicit view on CAA and even stated that Rajinikanth, who is planning to enter politics, will fail miserably in Tamil Nadu. They even started trending the #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini to Rajinikanth’s views.

#ShameOnYouSanghiRajini

Who is creating the violence?

Policeman asking why not even

one bullet shot pierced the protestors? pic.twitter.com/PJ4xXobVX5 — thamizhtweetz) December 20, 2019

#ShameOnYouSanghiRajini Please stop showing violence, blood, stupidity in your films Sir. Do not discredit struggling citizens for their fundamental right. — கோதை Kuil Kutti (@kuilkuttioutlo1) December 20, 2019

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s fans agreed to his point about not opting for violence as a solution. Soon, another trend was witnessed on the micro-blogging site Twitter as #IStandWithRajinikanth.

Violence is not the answer to any issue #istandwithrajinikanth pic.twitter.com/HEpQoYID6O — B.KARTHIKEYAN (@sbkaarthik) December 20, 2019

Rajinikanth doesn’t ask you to accept injustice.. He asks you to fight for your rights in non-violence way.. and ask you not to fall into dirty politicians trap and loose your life....!#IStandWithRajinikanth @rajinikanth

@ pic.twitter.com/t1DH30xLNz — Ajay ganesh swami (@Ajayganesh_S) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, several celebrities have expressed their opinions on the ongoing CAA protests. Recently, actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan also shared a heart-touching post on social media and wrote, “Secularism, democracy and equality are our birthrights and we must resist any attempt to destroy it. However, do remember that our tradition is that of Ahimsa and non-violence. Protest peacefully and stand up for a better India.”

