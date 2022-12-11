Cameraman touches Rishab Shetty’s feet; See the Kantara star's reaction
A cameraman touched Rishab Shetty’s feet recently as the actor greeted the shutterbugs. Check out the video of how the Kantara actor reacted.
Rishab Shetty is presently enjoying the best phase of his career post the release of his action entertainer Kantara. Another example of his new heights of stardom was seen recently as a cameraman touched the actor's feet. The star's grounded nature won hearts as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. The Sandalwood actor looked charming as ever in a blue kurta and mundu, accompanied by comfy loafers, specs, and a wristwatch.
Rashmika Mandanna clears the air
On another front, Rashmika Mandanna was brutally trolled for admitting that she has not watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The netizens pointed out that the Pushpa actress is forgetting her roots as it was Rishab Shetty who introduced her as an actor with his 2016 drama Kirik Party. However, shutting down the trolls during a recent media interaction, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has finally watched Kantara. She cleared the air saying, "I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it." She reacted to the trolls by saying, "I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them."
Backed by KGF makers Hombale Films, Kantara also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles, along with the rest. The highly-acclaimed venture revolved around the life of a Kambala champion (Rishab Shetty), who goes up against an upright forest officer by the name Murali, played by Kishore. The film's technical crew has on board B. Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer, Arvind S. Kashyap as the cinematographer, K. M. Prakash, and Pratheek Shetty as the editor.
