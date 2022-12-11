Cameraman touches Rishab Shetty’s feet; See the Kantara star's reaction

Rishab Shetty is presently enjoying the best phase of his career post the release of his action entertainer Kantara. Another example of his new heights of stardom was seen recently as a cameraman touched the actor's feet. The star's grounded nature won hearts as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. The Sandalwood actor looked charming as ever in a blue kurta and mundu, accompanied by comfy loafers, specs, and a wristwatch.

On another front, Rashmika Mandanna was brutally trolled for admitting that she has not watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The netizens pointed out that the Pushpa actress is forgetting her roots as it was Rishab Shetty who introduced her as an actor with his 2016 drama Kirik Party. However, shutting down the trolls during a recent media interaction, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has finally watched Kantara. She cleared the air saying, "I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it." She reacted to the trolls by saying, "I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them."

