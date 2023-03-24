Can you guess the whopping cost of Keerthy Suresh's chikankari saree for Dasara promotions?

Keerthy Suresh has always managed to turn heads with her style statements. Her fashion sense is comfy and very much experimental. For another promotional round of Dasara in Mumbai, Keerthy wore a regal-looking chikankari saree by Sawan Gandhi. One can see, Keerthy looks like a vision to behold an ivory georgette cloud pattern Chikankari saree.

The sequins and mirror work detailing saree paired with the same embellished work strappy blouse make for timeless elegance. Another style tip to take away from Keerthy's look is the chikanhari stole she wore it on the other side. The stole on the other side was brought to life using intricate, tone-on-tone thread embroidery with sequins.

Keerthy Suresh styled her chikanhari saree with a strappy blouse

To complete her look, Keerthy Suresh decided to go for a subtle beauty look–a matte base, filled brows, glossy nude-pink lips, and a messy low bun adorned with white roses.

Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy further topped off her look with a pair of statement earrings by Amrapali Jewels. This timeless chikankari saree look makes a perfect addition to every wedding wardrobe.



Going by National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's fashion choices, she knows exactly what works for her. She can never go wrong when it comes to sarees. She has always favoured traditional weaves and how!

What do you have to say about Keerthy Suresh's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.



