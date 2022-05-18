Cannes 2022: AR Rahman shares a happy PIC with Kamal Haasan from film festival; Duo looks dashing in formals

One of the biggest film festivals across the globe, the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival is set to commence today. This prestigious event will go on till 28th May. The stars have already started landing in France to attend this year's fest. From Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, numerous stars are a part the grand film festival this year. Legendary artist AR Rahman and actor Kamal Haasan also flew to France to attend the festivities. To note, the trailer launch of Kamal Haasan's movie Vikram will be held here. Now, AR Rahman shared a dashing picture with Kamal on his Instagram

In the picture, both eminent personalities looked quite regal and handsome. AR Rahman looked dapper in an all black outfit. On the other hand, Kamal’s sophisticated printed coat won our hearts. Their huge smiles conveyed the immense fun they are having at the beautiful film festival. Fans and admirers loved AR Rahman’s post and made it go viral. They flooded the comment section with love and compliments for both the artists. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and other celebs have also been receiving a lot of love from their fans.

AR Rahman posts a PIC with Kamal Haasan from Cannes 2022

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika, the actress is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world this year. Deepika’s numerous looks have been creating headlines since yesterday. It seems with each look, DP just seems to get better. Her latest look was all about being majestic. She looked ethereal in a gorgeous saree and exuded major retro vibes. DP wore a sleeveless sequined blouse in black colour which definitely elevated her look. To note, she graced the designer Sabyasachi again for this striking look.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya get a grand welcome as they reach French Riviera; PICS