Cannes 2022: 'Excited' Pooja Hegde lands in France, shares a glimpse of her happy face; Watch

Actress Pooja Hegde is all set to make her debut at the annual festival of Cannes 2022 as she will be representing the country. Pooja will be the first female Pan-India star to be gracing the event. Yesterday night, Pooja flew to France from Mumbai and has finally reached the country. She is super excited about the festival as she shared a sneak peek through her Instagram handle.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her excited face as she landed in France. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, "Cannes baby (wink face emojis)" along with the clip. The actress also shared a video as she stood outside an airport. She also shared a video as she sat inside her car.

Pooja's fans surprised her at the airport and wished her good luck for her debut appearance at the film festival. For those unaware, she will be attending the festival on the 17th and 18th of May and is likely to be present at the after-party with the most celebrated actors worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot with Salman Khan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in her pipeline. The star will be doing a special number in the much-awaited laughter ride, F3: Fun and Frustration.