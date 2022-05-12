Cannes 2022: Nayanthara to grace the 75th Cannes Film Festival ahead of her wedding?

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kickstarts on May 17th and reports have been doing rounds that Nayanthara is among the Indian celebs who will be seen representing the country. However, a source close to the actor has denied the reports stating 'she is not attending Cannes.' Nayan is getting married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9. It is going to be an intimate affair at Tirupathi followed by a grand reception in Chennai for industry friends.

Meanwhile, other celebs like AR Rahman, R Madhavan and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly a few names from the South industry who will be attending the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

Pooja Hegde will be jetting off to France on May 16th. She will be attending the festival on the 17th and 18th of May and are likely to be present at the after-party with the most celebrated actors worldwide. To note, this year Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film festival as a jury member.

According to media reports, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram trailer will also be launched at Cannes on May 18th. The team is expected to participate in the film festival.

Besides this, R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama film on the life of the Indian aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan will be showcased on May 19th. It is going to be a star-studded and proud moment for the South Indian film industry to be a part of the prestigious film festival.

This is for the first-ever time and an honour that has been bestowed upon any country.

Also Read| Mahesh Babu's 5 savage answers from the interesting Q and A session