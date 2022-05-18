Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde is an epitome of grace in a white floral dress & long trail on Day 2

Pooja Hegde made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022 as she walked down the red carpet yesterday and grabbed the limelight. On day 2, for the film festival, the actress went for a classy look and defined elegance in a midi floral dress that came with a long trail. Pooja looked beautiful head to toe in white with a subtle hairstyle and makeup.

Pooja Hegde accessoried the look with golden hoop earrings and went for glossy makeup with pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. Clad in Hondya brand outfit, jewellery is by Misho Design and MUA is done by Kajol Mulani. Everything about her look is just perfect and we totally loved it. Pooja Hegde posed for the glam look in the beautiful background of France and gave it aesthetic vibes. Sharing a few pics of her day 2 look from Cannes, the Radhe Shyam beauty wrote, "Just a day in Cannes #cannes2022." Check out Pooja's pics here:

Pooja Hegde dazzled the red carpet on day 1 of Cannes 2022 in an off-white embellished outfit and looked ravishing with makeup and hair on point. The first night of Cannes 2022 was a shimmering affair with who's who of the entertainment industry across the globe making it a night to remember.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot with Salman Khan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in her pipeline.