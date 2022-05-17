Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde flaunts a big smile as she gives a tour of her view from room in France

Pooja Hegde is all set to dazzle on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress will make her debut at Cannes 2022 as she will be representing India. She is super excited about her first appearance and has been constantly sharing updates on social media. Now, Pooja has shared a sneak peek into her room and the view from the balcony.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a video giving a tour of her room and balcony with a big smile. The actress is seen flaunting a huge smile and is super excited. The view from her room gives total city vibes. We can't wait for the stunning pics of Pooja with a breathtaking view of France from her balcony.

A few hours ago, Pooja Hege shared a video flaunting her excited face as she landed in France for the Cannes 2022. Pooja will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the event. For those unaware, she will be attending the festival on the 17th and 18th of May and is likely to be present at the after-party with the most celebrated actors worldwide.

Apart from Pooja, Tamannaah Bhatia and R Madhavan are also representing India from the South.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot with Salman Khan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in her pipeline.

