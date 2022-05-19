Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde keeps it stylish in plunging mini yellow dress and zebra print blazer at opening part
Pooja Hegde chooses a yellow dress and pairs it with stripe coat for opening night party of Cannes 2022.
Pojoa Hegde rocks another chic look at her Cannes debut. The Radhe Shyam actress opts for a plunging mini yellow dress and zebra print blazer for the opening night party of the film festival.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde looks exquisite in pink gown, brings glam to the red carpet in second LOOK; PICS
Credits: Getty
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!