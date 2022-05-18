Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde looks exquisite in pink gown, brings glam to the red carpet in second LOOK; PICS

One of the topmost events in the world, Cannes Film Festival is underway. Who's who of the entertainment industry across the globe making it a night to remember. India’s popular star Pooja Hegde also made her dream debut at the prestigious event this year. For the unversed, Pooja Hegde is the first female Pan India star to grace the fest. She already served two dreamy looks and it seems like the happy treat isn’t over yet for her fans.

Pooja Hegde's red carpet look

The Beast actress made another majestic appearance as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18. Pooja wore a beautiful pink sleeveless gown and looked divine. She made her hair in low rise ponytail with a middle partition. Her makeup was also on point. While walking on the red carpet, she also flashed her million-dollar smile.

See Pooja Hegde’s red carpet look here:

Pooja Hegde's Cannes looks

Earlier, the Radhe Shyam star showed her outfit for the Day 1 of the fest on social media. The diva looked ravishing in an off-white embellished outfit and as per usual, her makeup and hair were on point.

For her first look on Day 2, for the film festival, the actress went for a classy look and defined elegance in a midi floral dress that came with a long trail. Pooja looked beautiful head to toe in white with a subtle hairstyle and makeup.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies

Speaking about Pooja’s professional career, she is gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot with Salman Khan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in her pipeline.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde is an epitome of grace in a white floral dress & long trail on Day 2