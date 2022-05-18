Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde makes her dream debut on the red carpet in a chic off-white embellished dress

The first night of Cannes 2022 was a shimmering affair with who's who of the entertainment industry across the globe making it a night to remember. Pooja Hegde is also making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year and the Beast actress is making the most of her time there.

She has been trying to include her fans in the experience by sharing glimpses from the event. The latest social media post of the Radhe Shyam star shows her outfit for the Day 1 of the fest. The diva looked ravishing in an off-white embellished outfit and as per usual, her makeup and hair were on point.

Recently, Pooja Hegde gave the fans an insight into her room and the gorgeous view from the balcony. She took to her Instagram and shared a video giving a complete view of her room and balcony. Earlier, the stunner shared a clip showcasing her ecstatic face as she landed in France for the event.

For the unversed, Pooja Hegde will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the fest. She will be attending the festival on the 17th and 18th of May and is also believed to be present at the after-party with actors from across the world.

From the South, Tamannaah Bhatia and R Madhavan are also representing India from the fraternity at the celebration.



Up next, the star is prepping for her Hindi projects Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Furthermore, she also has SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in the lineup.

