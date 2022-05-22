Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde reveals another scintillating look from her debut appearance at the film festival

Pooja Hegde has garnered a lot of attention on the International platform with her debut at the 75th Cannes film festival. The Radhe Shyam star has revealed several insights from her first experience at the event. The latest glimpse on Instagram has the diva in a beige embellished dress. The look was completed with big hoop earrings of the same color. She captioned these photographs, "Life on the go..".

She even shared another look from Cannes 2022 in a low-line orange dress, with her hair flying in the air.

Check out the picures below:

The Beast actress recently shared that her debut despite looking picture-perfect was full of last-minute mishaps. Going by the Media reports the actress revealed that she lost all her clothes and make-up on her first trip to the film festival and her team had to arrange for these things for a flawless appearance. She added that her team did not eat anything until she walked the red carpet.

Only one of her bags was checked in at the France airport and the others were left behind in India. Her sole travel bag also got misplaced during the transit. To top it off, her hairstylist got food poisoning. Luckily Pooja Hegde had a couple of real jewelry pieces in her hand-baggage and with the efforts of all, everything went well at last.

On the professional front, Pooja Hedge has several thrilling projects in the works. To begin with, she will work in the Hindi flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. The movie is the second installment to the 2015 film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She further has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Coming to her South ventures, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram's upcoming drama, SSMB28.

