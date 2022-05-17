Cannes 2022: R Madhavan & Nawazuddin Siddiqui keep it classic in black tuxedo at red carpet opening ceremony

R Madhavan, earlier today gave us a glimpse of his hotel and room view from Cannes. Now, he has arrived for the opening ceremony red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. One can see in the photo, Madhavan steals attention with his look in a black tuxedo.

Maddy teamed his tux featuring heave sequins at the collar with a white shirt and bow tie. Also seen at the opening ceremony were Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shekhar Kapur and others. Ahead of his red carpet appearance, Nawazuddin Siddiqui penned a few lines in Hindi for Cannes. "Pehle Cannes se suna, fir aankh se dekha. Yahi hai aaj ka lekha-jokha (sic)," he wrote on Instagram. This is for the 9th time, Nawazuddin is walking the Cannes red carpet.

Take a look at their photo below:

Madhavan is one of the many Indian celebs to attend the event as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The much-awaited film is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.

