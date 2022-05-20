Cannes 2022: Regina Cassandra rocks a printed pantsuit as she makes an appearance at the grand event; PICS

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17th. This prestigious event will go on till 28th May. This one is extremely special for Indians as numerous stars from the country are a part of this year’s grand festivities. From Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, numerous stars have reached France for the prestigious film festival. Now, we just came across pictures of Regina Cassandra at the location looking like an absolute babe.

Regina looked like a wonder in her boss-lady attire. She wore a gorgeous printed pantsuit. A stunning Advait piece, Regina carried the colourful outfit effortlessly. She styled the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and sunglasses. She wore her hair in a low bun that went perfectly with the look. Finally, her choice of footwear included a pair of white pointy heels. Overall, the look was confident, unique and bold and a perfect expression of her personality.

Regina Cassandra at Cannes 2022:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Regina Cassandra, who is a South sensation, is set to join the cast of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web show. She will be working with Shahid Kapoor and Award winning actor Amol Palekar on this project.

Talking about Cannes 2022, this year the crowned jewel of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone will be among the jury this year at the prestigious event. In a recent interaction with Times of India, Deepika opened up about being a jury member at the grand film festival. “After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed,” Deepika was quoted saying.

