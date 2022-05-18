Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia fires up the red carpet in black shimmery gown on Day 2 of film festival; PICS

One of the biggest film festivals across the globe, the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17th. This prestigious event will go on till 28th May. The stars have landed in France to attend this year's fest. From Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, numerous stars are a part of the grand film festival this year. Now, we just caught hold of Tamannaah’s latest red carpet look, and oh my god, hold your breath because she is going to stun you!

Joining the A-league of fashionistas at Cannes Film Festival this year, Tamannaah has managed to impress us all. For her second-day red carpet look, Tamannaah went for an all-black glittery, dramatic look that just suited her too much. She wore a bling body-hugging gown with a stunning cape to complete the look. The cape added an X-Factor that made the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia stand out. Her gown had a thigh-high slit which raised the sexy quotient. She accessorized the look with black high heels. Her hair was done in a sleek bun. Overall, her look gave us boss lady vibes and we just love it.

Tamannaah's drop-dead gorgeous day 2 red carpet look:

Meanwhile, Tamannaah’s look from day 1 was also absolutely killer. Tamannaah Bhatia's day 1 red carpet look had been styled by Shaleena Nathani. The stunner completed her look with dramatic eye-makeup, on-point hair, and accessorized with diamond earrings. Tamannaah Bhatia has managed to pull it off with utmost ease and confidence.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed calendar with multiple releases, including Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Netflix's Plan A Plan B, and Amazon Prime's Jee Karda, Telugu drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3 and Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi.

