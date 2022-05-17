Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia gears up for the big event; Gets ready by doing makeup at poolside

The movie buffs are waiting with bated breath to see what their beloved celebs have in store for them this year at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, which is set to commence today. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be walking the red carpet tonight and her fans are excited to see what the F3 star chooses to wear on the big night. The latest social media update has got the admirers even more thrilled.

In the latest picture, one can see Tamannaah Bhatia doing her makeup for Cannes 2022 by the poolside. Although only her reflection in the mirror is visible, it looks like the fashionista is all set to make a statement.



Check out the picture below:

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde will also be attending the fest this year, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Deepika Padukone will also be joining the eight-member jury at Cannes 2022.

Up next, Tamannaah Bhatia will play the leading lady in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick, F3: Fun and Frustration. She will further lead Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Her next is a remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. Meanwhile, the actress also has the Hindi flick Babli Bouncer with director Madhur Bhandarkar in the making.