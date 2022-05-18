Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a statement in a striped multicoloured gown on Day 2; PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France and grabbing eyeballs with her sartorial choices. On the Day 2, the Baahubali fame actress treated us with another stunning look in stripped multicoloured gown with dramatic sleeves and v plunge neck. She added glam to look with semi messy bun hairstyle and kept makeup very dewy.

Tamannaah Bhatia let her outfit take the limelight as she went very subtle with accessories with golden earrings. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Cannes 2022," followed by a black heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's pic here:

Yesterday, on Day 1, Tamannaah flaunted two jaw-dropping looks at the Cannes Film Festival. First, she flaunted her aesthetic sense of style in a neon pantsuit look that she wore for Cannes 2022 media interaction. Next up, for the red carpet look, Tamannaah looked ravishing as she opted for a bubble hem Gauri and Nainika gown featuring trail. The pics of the beauty from France took the internet by the fire with fashion police hailing her for choosing such beautiful looks.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia oozes elegance in dramatic black & white ball gown in new look for red carpet

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival, Day 1 showed many actors including Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Urvashi Rautela and others grace the red carpet.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Telugu film of Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick, F3: Fun and Frustration. The film is set for theatrical release on May 27. She will further lead Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam.