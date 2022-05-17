Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a strong case for neon pantsuit in FIRST LOOK from film festival

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia, who is an emerging face of fashion is turning enough heads with her fabulous looks. Fashion police's new favourite muse, Tamannaah flaunts her aesthetic sense of style yet again in a neon pantsuit look that she wore for Cannes 2022 media interaction.

Tam opted for a comfy and oversized neon pantsuit by Bershka and added a pop of purple to it as she wore a bodysuit under the blazer. She teamed her classic yet fun ensemble with a pair of heels by Sergio Rossi. For hair, the Sye Raa actress kept it simple tied in a messy bun, and accessorized with giant hoops. However, what managed to steal the attention was her pink dramatic eye makeup. Killing it!

Let's get the party started? Now we are super excited for her main red carpet look.

She is just one step away from her big debut appearance on Cannes 2022 red carpet and we cannot wait!

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed calendar with multiple releases, including Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Netflix's Plan A Plan B, and Amazon Prime's Jee Karda, Telugu drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3 and Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival 2022 will see many Indian actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and AR Rahman.

