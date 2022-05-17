Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia nails a breezy tourist look as she shares a glimpse of her time in France; PIC

One of the biggest film festivals across the globe, the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival is set to commence today. This prestigious event will go on till 28th May. The stars have already started landing in France to attend this year's fest. Tamannaah Bhatia is also on the list of celebs gracing the gala.

The F3 actress was captured at the Mumbai airport yesterday, heading to France. She looked stunning in an oversize brown pantsuit with a floral print. Now, the diva has shared a picture from her visit. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen enjoying a beverage in a striped shirt and cargo pants. The post was captioned, "Enroute Cannes".

Check out the post below:

Nayanthara and Pooja Hegde will also walk the red carpet this year. The Radhe Shyam star has already left for her Cannes debut. Apart from them Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be a part of the event. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be a joinning the eight-member jury at Cannes 2022.

Coming to her work, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be a part of Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick, F3: Fun and Frustration. The drama which is a sequel to the 2019 flick F2: Fun and Frustration is all set to release in theatres on May 27.

Her other projects include Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam, a remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia has also finished the shoot for her Hindi venture Babli Bouncer with director Madhur Bhandarkar.