Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia oozes elegance in dramatic black & white ball gown in new look for red carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022: For her red carpet look, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a bubble hem Gauri and Nainika gown featuring trail. One can see in the photos, the Baahubali actress looks absolutely ravishing and electrifying in a body-hugging gown, featuring a larger-than-life white trail that amped up the monochrome look.

Joining the A-league of fashionistas at Cannes Film Festival this year, Tamannaah Bhatia's red carpet look has been styled by Shaleena Nathani. The stunner completed her look with dramatic eye-makeup, on-point hair and accessorised with diamond earrings. Tamannaah Bhatia has managed to pull it off with utmost ease and confidence.

Over the past few months, Tamannaah Bhatia is turning enough heads with her fashion choices. Her sartorial sense of fashion always manages to capture our attention. In the latest red carpet look, Tam looks every bit gorgeous, like a dream against a scenic backdrop.

This, for one of the most talked-about events, many Indian celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and AR Rahman will be attending the annual celebration of cinema.

Indian television star Hina Khan too will be seen attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.