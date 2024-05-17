Cannes 2024: Malayalam horror movie Vadakkan makes historic debut at the film festival in France

The Malayalam supernatural horror movie Vadakkan has managed to achieve historic success in cinema as it debuts at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The movie directed by Sajeed A has earned a spot at the coveted Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion.

Vadakkan starring Kishore and Shurthy Menon in the lead roles was one out of the seven gala screenings that took place in the event. Along with the brilliant storyline, the movie also seems to offer an impeccable list of talented artists including, Resul Pookutty, Keiko Nakahara, Bijibal, and Unni R.

Malayalam movie Vadakkan creates history at Cannes 2024

The movie Vadakkan set in Northern Malabar folklore explores the supernatural elements from the ancient Dravidian times to present a thrilling horror experience. The movie not only has a visually captivating presentation but also offers a unique style of storytelling.

Moreover, the Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival is known for showcasing genre-defying and innovative projects to the world, with this Malayalam movie making it a historic moment for Indian cinema. Furthermore, according to the executives of the festival, the movie has managed to impress many of the world directors and producers who were part of the screening.

The film had earned praise previously as well when it was screened at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) of 2024. Reacting to the same, back then Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan also lauded the movie and how gratifying it is that Vadakkan got International recognition.

More about Vadakkan

Talking about the film, the movie’s producer Jaideep Singh said, “With Vadakkan, our aim was to redefine Indian cinema by seamlessly blending hyperlocal narratives with global sensibilities supported by the world-class cast and crew.” He also added that the supernatural thriller also acts as an homage to the cultural heritage of our lands.

Furthermore, after the film debuted at Cannes this year, the makers are planning to dub and release the movie in other languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. Along with releasing in various other regional languages, the movie is also expected to participate in several film festivals.

