Cannes Film Festival 2024 Breaking: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa teaser to be unveiled on THIS date

One of the most awaited films of the year, Kannappa has once again hit the headlines after the Tollywood actor-producer Vishnu Manchu took to his social media to reveal the teaser release date of his dream project. Yes! you read that right.

We finally have a confirmed teaser release date for Kannappa. Read to know the date and much more.

Kannappa teaser to be released on THIS day

Today, actor Vishnu Manchu took to his official Instagram account to reveal the teaser release date for his upcoming movie, Kannappa. The trailer of the highly anticipated film will be released on May 20, 2024.

Sharing the post, Vishnu Manchu wrote, “Can’t wait to show you all a glimpse into ‘The World Of Kannappa’ on the 20th-May. Launching it in Cannes Film Festival.''

Check the post below!

The grand poster revealing the teaser reveal date of Kannappa showcases Kannappa holding a fierce sword in hand. The sword's design is made to signify the fact that the great devotee of Shiva was a hunter.

What's truly remarkable is that the teaser of Kannappa will be unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This move seems like a part of the strategic plan of the filmmakers to attract more eyeballs toward the movie.

More about Kannappa

The upcoming Vishnu Manchu starrer Telugu fantasy drama is based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of the god Shiva. The film is basically about the journey of an atheist hunter named Kannappa who becomes a partisan follower of Lord Shiba and plucks out his own eyes in an act of devotion.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will also feature superstar Prabhas and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in cameo yet crucial roles.

The highly anticipated film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in the third quarter of 2024. The mythological drama is confirmed to be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

