Cannes Film Festival Rewind: Amy Jackson gets nostalgic as she shares throwback red carpet looks

Due to COVID-29 outbreak, a lot of events, fashion, shows, awards ceremonies have been cancelled. In addition, the 2020 Cannes Film Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. More big events are being called off and celebrities can’t help but reminisce their red carpet memories. Recently, posted a short clip from her debut appearance at the biggest film festival. Now, Bollywood and South actress Amy Jackson has shared a few photos from her last year's red carpet appearance.

Taking to Instagram, Amy Jackson mentioned that she is going to get dolled up and watch some movies that premiered last year. She wrote, "'Cannes you not!’ Like everything else, the film festival is cancelled this year. From East to West, film productions are on hold for the foreseeable future but we’re lucky enough to have so many incredible films and series to keep us going all from the comfort of our own home!! So in honour of the festival, I’m going to get dolled up and throw on a couple of the films that premiered last year, starting with ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Any other mega movie suggestions?! #cannesfilmfestival rewind."

and are among the big celebs from Indian who graced Cannes Film Festival every year.

The Festival director of the event, Thierry Frémaux talking to Screen Daily shared about the event called off this year, "Under the circumstances, a physical edition of Cannes 2020 is hard to envisage, so we’ll have to do something different. A ‘festival’ is a collective party, a spectacle that brings together an audience in a given location, in this case on the Croisette, in the presence of thousands of people. Everyone understands that’s impossible this year."

