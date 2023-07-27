Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Tamannaah Bhatia's viral track from Rajinikanth’s Jailer gets a Hindi version

Anirudh Ravichander’s Jailer soundtrack has proven to be a big hit with the audience. There is absolutely no denying this fact. The film’s first track, Kaavaalaa, gave us an introduction to what the movie’s soundtrack will be like. Till now, all the released songs from Jailer have been absolute fire.

Kaavaalaa has especially been a mega hit with the audience. The song can be added to the list of viral tracks that captured everyone’s imagination. It is impossible to open Instagram, Twitter, or any social media site without the song playing.

Now, there is even more good news for the fans of Kaavaalaa. The Hindi version of Kaavaalaa has been released, and it is called Tu Aa Dilbara.

The Hindi version has also managed to retain the essence of the Tamil original. After hearing Kaavaalaa non stop everywhere, it will certainly be very interesting for the fans to listen to this new version. Sindhuja Srinivasan lends the vocals for the Hindi version.

Coming back to Kaavaalaa, the song is literally everyone’s favorite at the moment, especially when it comes to making reels. It has almost become a ritual to dance to Kaavaalaa and post it on social media. Just a simple search will have countless Kaavaalaa recreation videos showing up in your feed. From kids to doctors to literally everyone, the songs have been a favorite of all.

What also makes the song interesting are its catchy beats and Tamannaah Bhatia's groovy moves. The choreography as well as the location added an additional element of magic to the song. Of course, Rajinikanth's surprise entry at the end sealed the deal. Kaavaalaa and the entire Jailer soundtrack also once again proved Anirudh Ravichander’s talent for creating chart-busting songs and solidified him as a hitmaker.

The music composer is also a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, and Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. When Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, gets added to that list, Anirudh has an incomparable lineup of films as a composer.

