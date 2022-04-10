'Capitan you’ve done it again'; says Rana Daggubati as SS Rajamouli's RRR crosses Rs 1000 crore at the global

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has set another benchmark at the box office globally within 16 days of its release. The only other films to have crossed 1000 crore globally are Dangal and Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. To celebrate the occasion, Rana Daggubati took to Twitter and congratulated the team.

"ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like!! Capitan you’ve done it again!!," Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter as Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR crossed Rs 1000 crore globally.

Interestingly, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. RRR is a fictional tale on India’s freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan), set in pre-independence India.

The Telugu-language period action drama film was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on 25th March 2022.

RRR makers recently hosted a grand success bash of the film in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and many other celebs were seen at the film's success bash in Mumbai.

