Captain Miller: Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran's action-adventure to go on floors on October 7
Latest reports suggest that Dhanush fronted Captain Miller will begin to shoot from 7th October this year.
Dhanush has an exciting lineup with projects like Vaathi, The Gray Man 2, and Naane Varuven. He further has Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller in the making. The makers had dropped the first look poster of the film in July on Dhanush’s birthday in 2022, and now the newest buzz regarding the venture is that the shooting will commence on the 7th of October next month. The reports further suggest that the flick will be shot in Tamil Nadu's town Tenkasi.
According to reports, the makers plan to film the entire movie in 120 days. Captain Miller is currently in the pre-production phase, and the cast of the movie has not been announced as of now. Although, Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has bagged the Best Debut Actress in SIIMA this year, is being considered to play the female lead. Meanwhile, we still await official confirmation on the subject.
Billed as an action-adventure film, Captain Miller is going to be set against the backdrop of 1930s India. With an element of dark humor, the venture is being made on a lavish scale. Expected to be out simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the flick marks Arun Matheswaran’s third directorial project after Rocky and Saani Kaayidham.
Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, GV Prakash is on board the team as the music director and Shreyas Krishna is the editor of the movie. Additionally, Nagooran has handled the cinematography.
Furthermore, Dhanush is also working on his bilingual film Vaathi, which is being helmed by Venky Atluri, and Selvaraghavan's directorial thriller, Naane Varuven.
