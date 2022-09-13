Captain Miller: Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran's action-adventure to go on floors on October 7

Dhanush has an exciting lineup with projects like Vaathi, The Gray Man 2, and Naane Varuven. He further has Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller in the making. The makers had dropped the first look poster of the film in July on Dhanush’s birthday in 2022, and now the newest buzz regarding the venture is that the shooting will commence on the 7th of October next month. The reports further suggest that the flick will be shot in Tamil Nadu's town Tenkasi.

According to reports, the makers plan to film the entire movie in 120 days. Captain Miller is currently in the pre-production phase, and the cast of the movie has not been announced as of now. Although, Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has bagged the Best Debut Actress in SIIMA this year, is being considered to play the female lead. Meanwhile, we still await official confirmation on the subject.