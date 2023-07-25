Dhanush, Shivarajkumar face off on battlefield in Captain Miller poster; teaser to release on actor's birthday

Dhanush's next Captain Miller is a highly anticipated film. The actor's look, posters and star-studded cast have caught major buzz among the audiences. Now, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar in the backdrop of war in the pan-Indian film. They also announced that the teaser will be released on actor's birthday.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar. In the backdrop of war and guns firing, the Tamil star and Kannada actor can be facing opposite each other and standing on the battle filed with huge guns in their hands. Shiva Rajkumar can be seen wearing a black suit.

Speaking about working with Dhanush in an interview earlier, the Kannada superstar said, "I am a huge fan of Dhanush. I have seen all his films. In fact, I see myself in Dhanush! The naughtiness, the way he behaves with his friends, he is just like me or I am just like him! We are that similar! I have a special liking for Dhanush. I could not pass on the opportunity to share screen space with him."

Captain Miller to release on Dhanush's birthday

The teaser of Captain Miller is all set to release on Dhanush's birthday. Sharing a new poster carrying the teaser announcement date, the movie makers statement read, " Get ready to experience the never before of @dhanushkraja. #CaptainMiller Teaser on 28th JULY 2023."



About Captain Miller

Set against the backdrop of 1930s India, Captain Miller will include an element of dark humor. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan are playing key roles in the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead. John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish will be seen as supporting cast. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan in collaboration with Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. The technical crew includes GV Prakash on board the team as the music director. While Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer, Nagooran is the editor of the film.

