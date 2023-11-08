Captain Miller: Dhanush movie to RELEASE on Pongal 2024; cast and crew details inside

Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller has been the talk of the town for some time now. The film, helmed by Arun Matheswaran, was reportedly set to hit the silver screens on December 15th.

However, in the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to reveal that the film will officially release in January during Pongal next year. Taking to their official X, the makers wrote: “Our #CaptainMiller is all set for a grand Release this PONGAL / SANKRANTI 2024”

Check out the post below:

Captain Miller cast and crew

Captain Miller features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more, apart from Dhanush. It was also revealed that the Vada Chennai actor will be playing the titular role of Captain Miller, also known as Eesa or Analeesan. It is understood that he is the leader of a rebel group.

Captain Miller has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, known for films like Soorarai Pottru, Mark Antony, and many more. The camera has been cranked by Siddharth Nuni, known for films like Brahman Naman and Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu, while the editing has been handled by Nagooran Ramachandran.

More about Captain Miller

Ever since the film’s announcement in 2021, there has been a lot of hype surrounding Captain Miller, with fans speculating that the film would be about the real-life LTTE rebel by the same name. However, the director, Arun Matheswaran, has denied the rumors as well.

Additionally, several reports have suggested that the film will be released in two parts. It was also reported that Shiva Rajkumar and Priyanka Mohan will be playing pivotal roles in the first part, while Aditi Balan will be playing a crucial role in the second. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

What’s next for Dhanush

Following Captain Miller, Dhanush will be seen in his 50th film, tentatively titled D50. The film also marks the actor’s fifth directorial venture. The film reportedly features an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Aparna Balamurali, among others.

