Captain Miller: Dhanush's new poster shows his rugged avatar in manbun and beard; First look, teaser announced

Dhanush's next Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran is one of the most talked about films from the Tamil film industry. Now, the makers announced a big update with a new poster of the actor from the film. Without revealing his full look, the makers shared a poster from his back and shared the details about the first look and teaser.

The makers shared that Captain Miller’s first-look poster will be unveiled in June. Next up, in July, the teaser will also be released. However, they have not mentioned a release date yet. It is anticipated that the teaser will be out on Dhanush's birthday, July 23. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the National winning actor wrote, "Killer, Killer."

The new poster shows the actor in khaki pants and a white vest topped with a red shawl, a gun in his right hand with men lying dead around him. He is seen carrying a new look with a man bun and a rugged beard in the poster. However, his look is kept under wraps but is reported to be like never seen before.

Check out Dhanush's Captain Miller new poster and teaser, first look update:



About Captain Miller

Set against the backdrop of 1930s India, Captain Miller will include an element of dark humor. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan are playing key roles in the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead. John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish will be seen as supporting cast. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan in collaboration with Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. The technical crew includes GV Prakash on board the team as the music director. While Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer, Nagooran is the editor of the film.

Upcoming films

Dhanush has announced next with Maari Selvaraj, after the cult classic Karnan. The film will be yet another unique character for Dhanush from the director of socially relevant, caste-conscious cinema. He is also gearing up for the second part of the most anticipated Vada Chennai sequel, with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The shoot is expected to start later this year.



ALSO READ: Rajinikanth impresses with his simplicity as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; VIDEO