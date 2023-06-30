Captain Miller First Look: Dhanush stands tall on a battlefield and wins over the Internet

Dhanush’s upcoming film, Captain Miller, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Starting with its name and Dhanush’s association with the film, Captain Miller has intrigued fans to know what exactly the film is all about. Now, the first look poster for Captain Miller is out.

The first look has Dhanush standing tall in a battleground, but he does not have a happy look on his face. On the other hand, his reaction is one that is deprived of any expression, like that of a true soldier who is not new to the world of battles and blood. The bodies of soldiers lie around him on the ground. Dhanush has a gun in his hand and seems to be the lone survivor at the moment.

Check out the first look here:

