Captain Miller launch: Dhanush poses with Sundeep Kishan during the mahurat pooja of the Tamil drama
Sundeep Kishan took to Instagram and shared some sneak peeks from the mahurat pooja of Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller.
Dhanush is all set to embark on a new journey soon. After the bilingual drama Vaathi/Sir, the versatile actor will commence work on Arun Matheswaran's directorial, Captain Miller. The project was launched with a grand mahurat today, and Sundeep Kishan took to Instagram and dropped glimpses of the ceremony, "CaptainMiller Begins...Along side the Incredible @dhanushkraja anna...A Universe from the beautiful brain of @thatswatitis & @sathyajyothifilms." The Gray Man star twinned with him in white ensembles as they posed with the rest of the team.
This Tamil period drama will see Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady opposite Dhanush in the movie. She also graced the event, looking ravishing in a saree. Captain Miller is believed to be the highest-budgeted film in Dhanush’s career to date. Set against the backdrops of the 1930s-40s, the venture will also feature some dark humor. Presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the drama has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Also, G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are the co-producers of the film.
Check out the pictures below:
Madhan Karky who has been a part of blockbuster movies like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa has provided the dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. Renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar is scoring music for Captain Miller, while Shreyaas Krishna is handling the cinematography. Others on board the crew are Nagooran the editor, and T. Ramalingam the art director. The movie will be released simultaneously in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Furthermore, Dhanush also has Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven in his kitty. The film deals with the Déjà Vu effect between two look-alikes. He further has Venky Atluri's Vaathi in the lineup.
