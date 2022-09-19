Captain Miller: Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead opposite Dhanush in Arun Matheswaran's film

Priyanka Arul Mohan took to Twitter and shared excitement about working with Dhanush as she wrote, "Elated to be part of this huge project and happy to be paired opposite @dhanushkraja sir, thanks to @ArunMatheswaran sir and @SathyaJyothi films .. looking forward for the shoot to start."

Dhanush 's forthcoming film director Arun Matheswaran titled Captain Miller has been making quite a buzz. The makers are announcing back-to-back updates, leaving fans super excited. Now, popular actress Priyanka Arul Mohan is on board as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the film. This is the first time Priyanka and Dhanush are pairing up.

On Saturday, Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan joined the cast of Dhanush starrer as he will be seen in a key role. Calling the Tamil star 'Anna', Sundeep said he feels honored and privileged to share screen space with him. Yesterday, Dhanush also shared a pic of his look from the film. Posing against the sunset, Dhanush can be seen donning shades and a jacket. The post was captioned, "Captain Miller".

Captain Miller is going to be set against the backdrop of 1930s India and will also include an element of dark humor. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. Sathya Jyothi Films T.G. Thyagarajan is presenting the movie touted to be an action-adventure drama.

GV Prakash is on board the team as the music director and Shreyas Krishna is the editor of the movie. Additionally, Nagooran has handled the cinematography.



