Captain Miller: Release date and other essential updates of Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan starrer REVEALED

Captain Miller, the forthcoming Arun Matheswaran-directed film, will be released in theaters at the end of the year. The official release date of the highly anticipated film has been made public. It is confirmed that the Dhanush and Shivarajkumar starrer will be released in the month of December, along with many other big releases. Captain Miller will hit theaters on December 15, and the makers have made the news public by releasing an official poster.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller is set to release on December 15

There’s also other favorable news pertaining to Captain Miller. The overseas theatrical rights of the film have reportedly been acquired by Lyca Productions, and that too for a record double-digit price. Considering Dhanush has a very appealing lineup of films, the recent news regarding Captain Miller will certainly be a matter of joy for his admirers. Taking to the X handle (formerly Twitter), Lyca Productions wrote, “This December 15, is gonna be blast in theatres! We are happy in acquiring the OVERSEAS THEATRICAL RIGHTS of #CaptainMiller Captain Miller Overseas release by @LycaProductions Subaskaran”

The production house itself made it known to all that they had acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Captain Miller. Captain Miller boasts an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick. Set in the 1980s, the period action-adventure film has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. G V Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film, while Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography.

Director Arun Matheswaran had a conversation with DT Next earlier this year, in which he heaped praise on Dhanush and his hopes for Captain Miller. “Dhanush is an intense performer, and we all know that. I have been in the industry for 19 years and have worked with legends like Bharathiraja and Selvaraghavan. Despite that, if I am saying that Dhanush has the sharpest mind, it means he really has,” said the filmmaker.

He added, “I would tell people to come and watch Captain Miller without expectations. They come in with huge expectations for films and end up disappointed. There has been hype and expectations, but come to the movie with a free mind and enjoy it.”

