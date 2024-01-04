Captain Miller: Runtime, U/A certification, cast and crew details to plot; full details about Dhanush starrer

Captain Miller is the latest release of Dhanush that is set to come out on 12th January 2024 owing to the festival of Pongal happening this month. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran is expected to be one of a kind action film.

The makers themselves revealed a while back that the film would be a U/A film with the latest reports saying that the CBFC has asked the makers to issue several cuts and modifications to the film.

Captain Miller certification

Captain Miller starring Dhanush is under trimming and censorship by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has instructed the filmmakers to reduce violence, including scenes featuring multiple visuals of stabbing, a temple fight sequence, along with trimming the climax fight sequence, and more.

Along with these cuts, the censor board has also directed that certain abusive words must also be muted with respective subtitles also being removed. According to the censor report, the film has a runtime of 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 50 seconds and was also earlier reported as being the first installment of a three-film franchise which would include a prequel and sequel, depending on how well the film will turn out commercially.

Captain Miller Cast and Crew

Captain Miller starring Dhanush in the lead role has an ensemble cast of actors that includes talents like Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

The film directed by Arun Matheswaran, who previously made films like Rocky, and Saani Kaayidham penned the screenplay along with Madhan Karky for a story the director wrote himself. The film’s music is crafted by GV Prakash Kumar with cinematography and editing being fulfilled by Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran respectively.

Captain Miller plot

Captain Miller takes place in the timeline of 1930s-1940s British India where an outlaw known as Captain Miller is engaged in high-scale loot, heists, and blood-filled riots. Opposing earlier beliefs, the makers themselves clarified that the film is not related to the real-life Captain Miller, a member of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist Tamil militant organization in Sri Lanka who perished in the late 1980s.

