Captain Miller: Shivarajkumar to be seen as Dhanush's elder brother

He will be seen as Dhanush's elder brother in Captain Miller. Apart from these two, the film's cast further includes Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

Dhanush has an exciting lineup ahead and one of his much-awaited projects is Arun Matheshwaran directorial Captain Miller. Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar will be playing a crucial role in the action entertainer. Now, the Kannada actor has revealed some titbits about his role in the film. Speaking during a media interaction, Shivarajkumar disclosed that he will be essaying an important character in the drama.

Backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. Meanwhile, Sathya Jyothi Films T.G. Thyagarajan is presenting the movie. Touted to be an action-adventure drama, Captain Miller is set against the backdrop of the Independence period era. Now, talking about the technical crew, Shreyaas Krishna is handling the cinematography for the drama, while Nagooran is the head of the editing department. The songs and background score for the movie have been rendered by music composer GV Prakash.

For the unversed, a new schedule for the film is expected to go on floors soon. Also, the makers have erected a big set in Kerala for the venture.

Furthermore, Shivarajkumar is presently busy shooting for Rajnikanth's upcoming Tamil action comedy titled Jailer. This highly-discussed drama is being made under the direction of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie will also see Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles, along with others. The female lead in the film has not been announced yet.

Apart from Captain Miller, Dhanush will also star in Venky Atluri's bilingual film Vaathi/ Sir, and The Gray Man 2.

