Captain Miller: Sundeep Kishan says 'honoured to work with you Anna' as he joins cast of Dhanush starrer

Captain Miller is presented by Sathya Jyothi Films T.G. Thyagarajan and is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran, who shot to fame for his critically acclaimed movies like Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. The makers shared a poster of Sundeep Kishan to welcome him onboard in a key role. With this amazing star cast combination, Captain Miller will have the regional flavour that savours the tastes of Telugu audiences as well.

Sundeep Kishan also shared his excitement about working on the film as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Pleased to be a Part of the Ambitious #CaptainMillerHonoured to work alongside a man of Mammoth talent & A constant source of Inspiration @dhanushkraja anna. Thank the Genius @ArunMatheswaran & Dear @SathyaJyothi for bringing this crazy part to me @gvprakash. Jai Hind."