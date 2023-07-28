Captain Miller Teaser: Dhanush unleashes fierce avatar in high-octane actioner; Shivarajkumar and others join

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is celebrating his 40th birthday, today. The multi-faceted talent, who has been redefining himself as an actor with every film, is totally busy in his career with some promising projects in the pipeline. As reported earlier, Dhanush is joining hands with Saani Kaayidham fame director Arun Matheswaran for his next outing in Tamil cinema. The historical action-adventure film, which has been titled Captain Miller, is currently in the final stages of its production.

Dhanush unleashes fierce avatar in Captain Miller teaser

The talented actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations by releasing the much-awaited Captain Miller teaser, on his social media handles. The stunning first teaser of the much-awaited film, which has a duration of 1.33 minutes, suggests that the Arun Matheswaran directorial is going to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle for film fanatics across the globe.

The promising teaser of Captain Miller hints that the Arun Matheswaran directorial begins with the visual of a wanted poster for a person named Miller aka Eesa aka Analeesan (played by Dhanush), with a handsome amount as a reward for the one who finds him. Later, the teaser shifts into a series of high-voltage action sequences featuring the leading man, along with the supporting cast.

Shivarajkumar, the Kannada superstar is next introduced as the lead antagonist, who is set to have a face-off with Miller. GV Prakash's exceptional background score, Siddhartha Nuni's stunning visuals, and T Ramalingam's production design are the biggest highlights of the teaser.

Watch the Captain Miller teaser, here:

About Captain Miller

The historical action-adventure film, which is currently in the final stages of its production, is unarguably one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects in the Tamil film industry. Captain Miller features young actress Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead opposite Dhanush.

The Arun Matheswaran directorial features a stellar star cast including Nassar, Elango Kumaravel, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Bala Saravanan, Sumesh Moor, and others in the supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, Sathya Jyothi Films.

