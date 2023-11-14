Captain Miller’s first single sung by Dhanush; GV Prakash shares PHOTO from recording studio

Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller is one of the most awaited films in the coming months. It was recently revealed that the film helmed by Arun Matheswaran will hit the silver screens during Pongal/Sankranti 2024.

In the latest update, the music director of the film GV Prakash has taken to social media to share a selfie with the lead actor and the helmer, which appears to be taken from the recording studio. He also shared what seemed to be the lyrics from the upcoming song, and revealed that the song has been sung by Dhanush himself.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more, apart from the Enai Noki Paayum Thota actor. It was also revealed that Dhanush would be playing the titular character, who would also be called Eesa or Analeesan. As per reports, his character is the leader of a rebel group.

It has been speculated that Captain Miller is based on the real-life LTTE rebel, by the same name. However, the helmer has denied all such speculations, saying that the film is an original, and is not based on any source. Additionally, it has also been revealed that the film will be released in three parts.

Captain Miller has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, while the camera for the film has been cranked by Siddharth Nuni, known for films like Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu. The editing for the film has been handled by Nagooran Ramachandran.

Dhanush and GV Prakash on the professional front

Following Captain Miller, Dhanush will be seen in his 50th film, tentatively titled D50. The film also marks his second directorial venture, after Pa. Pandi in 2017. It is reported that the film features an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Aparna Balamurali among many others.

As for GV Prakash, he has a wide array of projects lined up. Concerning music, his latest project, Japan, which features Karthi in the lead role has just been released. He is also composing the music for the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which has Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

He is also acting in an upcoming film titled Rebel. The film is helmed by debutant Nikesh RS and is touted to be a film based on campus politics. The teaser of the film was recently revealed by Simbu.

