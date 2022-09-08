Captain Movie Twitter Review: Arya starrer is a hit or flop? Check out the audience's reaction
Captain Movie Twitter Review: Arya starrer is a hit or flop? Check out the audience's reaction
Today, on the 8th of September, Arya headlined action entertainer, Captain has finally reached the cinema halls. Catching the first day, the first show of the drama, netizens shared their opinions about the movie on Twitter. A moviegoer wrote, "#Captain personally i enjoyed and loved the movie. Definitely kudos to the director for being a genre like this to Tamil. Arya rocked in his role. Aishwarya Lekshmi short role but did good. VFX & the climax could have been better but definitely enjoyed the movie."
Another viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "Captain Ramppppp This 1hr 56min run is fully intensive & high Really enjoyed the film mannnn!! @arya_offl." There are many more, who had a lot to say after watching Captain. Given that this is only the opening day for the movie, the final verdict for the drama will be sealed in the time to come.
This Kollywood film has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and the project is believed to be an adaptation of the 1987 Hollywood action flick, Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. Arya is seen in the role of an army officer in the flick. Apart from him, the cast also includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uttaman, Malavika Avinash, and Aditya Menon in pivotal roles. Music director D. Imman has provided the score for Captain, and S.Yuva has handled the cinematography. Pradeep E Raghav is a part of the team as the editor.
On the other hand, despite the nationwide pandemic, Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai was termed one of the best Indian sports films. Later on, his other film, Enemy with Vishal also a blockbuster hit.
Also Read: Arya's next to be helmed by Komban fame director Muthaiah? Find out