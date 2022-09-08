Captain Movie Twitter Review: Arya starrer is a hit or flop? Check out the audience's reaction



Today, on the 8th of September, Arya headlined action entertainer, Captain has finally reached the cinema halls. Catching the first day, the first show of the drama, netizens shared their opinions about the movie on Twitter. A moviegoer wrote, "#Captain personally i enjoyed and loved the movie. Definitely kudos to the director for being a genre like this to Tamil. Arya rocked in his role. Aishwarya Lekshmi short role but did good. VFX & the climax could have been better but definitely enjoyed the movie."

Another viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "Captain Ramppppp This 1hr 56min run is fully intensive & high Really enjoyed the film mannnn!! @arya_offl." There are many more, who had a lot to say after watching Captain. Given that this is only the opening day for the movie, the final verdict for the drama will be sealed in the time to come.