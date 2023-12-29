Captain Vijayakanth funeral LIVE UPDATES: Rajinikanth says 'My heart aches'

Superstar Rajinikanth who was recently shooting for his film Vettaiyan in Kanyakumari had halted his shoot and came to be part of the funeral service of former actor and late politician Vijayakanth in Chennai, offering his family condolences.

In a media addressal after meeting them, Rajinikanth went on camera to talk about the late actor and had gotten emotional over it. The superstar said, “I was currently shooting in Kanyakumari for my film’s shoot. It’s really tough for me. If you ask me to talk about Vijayakanth, there are many things about him but his friendship is the epitome of it. Even if we met him even once in our lifetime, we won’t ever forget about him.”