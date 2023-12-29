Captain Vijayakanth funeral LIVE UPDATES: Rajinikanth says 'My heart aches'
Superstar Rajinikanth who was recently shooting for his film Vettaiyan in Kanyakumari had halted his shoot and came to be part of the funeral service of former actor and late politician Vijayakanth in Chennai, offering his family condolences.
In a media addressal after meeting them, Rajinikanth went on camera to talk about the late actor and had gotten emotional over it. The superstar said, “I was currently shooting in Kanyakumari for my film’s shoot. It’s really tough for me. If you ask me to talk about Vijayakanth, there are many things about him but his friendship is the epitome of it. Even if we met him even once in our lifetime, we won’t ever forget about him.”
According to a close source of Thalapathy Vijay, it is said that the actor had been trying to contact and meet the now-late actor Vijayakanth for more than a year but was not able to do so because he had not received a positive response for the same.
As he was heading to Chennai, Rajinikanth met media at Tuticorin airport. He interacted with them and said, "My heart aches. Vijayakanth was a man with great willpower. Lastly, I saw him at the DMDK's general body meeting and thought he would bounce back after battling his health issues. His death is a huge loss to the people of Tamil Nadu." Rajinikanth has now reached the DMDK office to offer homage to his brother and captain Vijayakanth. For days, Vijayakanth was on a ventilator following his admission for pneumonia.
Thalapathy Vijay was shattered, heartbroken and couldn't control himself as he looked at his mentor Vijayakanth through the glass casket last night. He paid last respects to Captain Vijayakanth at the DMDK office last night.