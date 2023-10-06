Career Tragedy: Malayalam's iconic actress Kanakalatha battles Parkinson's and Dementia

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Malayalam actress Kanakalatha, known for her performances in over 360 films, is currently grappling with Parkinson's disease and Dementia. This news revealed by her sister during a recent interview came out to be a surprise for many.

Kanakalatha, whose career spanned nearly four decades, has recently been living a life far removed from the limelight. She now exhibits behavior more akin to that of a three-year-old child and requires constant care.

Life reduced to sorrow and despair

From October 22 to November 5, Kanakalatha found herself in the ICU, with her condition deteriorating rapidly. Everyday tasks like eating and drinking have become distant memories, necessitating liquid food. The situation has become so dire that she now requires diapers, and her once vibrant body has withered away.

Vijayamma, who has been by Kanakalatha's side for 34 years, has taken on the role of caregiver. They now reside in the house that Kanakalatha purchased a few years ago. The actress, who was married for sixteen years before divorcing, is childless.

Only vice in her suffering

According to her sister, Kanakalatha only seems to regain some semblance of self-awareness when she sits in front of a television to watch movies. This touching connection to her passion for cinema serves as a reminder of her enduring love for the art form.

Over the years, Kanakalatha has graced the screens in more than 360 films, spanning both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Her versatility and talent made her a recognizable face, and she even ventured into the world of television serials as well.

Kanakalatha's last appearance on the big screen was in the Malayalam film Pookalam. Her deteriorating health led her to withdraw from both movies and serials. Fortunately, she has insurance and receives Rs. 5,000 per month as assistance. Kanakalatha's contributions to cinema include movies like Chillu, Kariyilakkattu Pole, and Rajavinte Makan starring the complete actor Mohanlal.

