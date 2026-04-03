Carmeni Selvam Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Samuthirakani, Gautham Menon’s drama film

Carmeni Selvam, starring Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, was released in theaters on April 3, 2026. As the drama film hit the big screens, here’s what netizens had to say.

Carmeni Selvam Twitter Review

A user took to social media and wrote that the film featured peak direction and performances, adding that the emotional climax would definitely make the audience cry. They stated that Samuthirakani ’s acting did perfect justice to a middle-class father’s role and suggested that it should be watched with family over the weekend, calling it a must-watch.

Another netizen mentioned that Samuthirakani’s performance was at its peak, highlighting the heart-touching emotions and the beautiful father–child bond in the film. They added that the movie would connect with everyone and would have an even greater impact when watched with family, describing it as an emotional ride.

Moreover, a third user commented that Carmeni Selvam was a beautiful family drama. They praised Samuthirakani as an amazing actor who truly lived his father’s role and appreciated the strong direction. They added that no matter how strong a person is, they would definitely cry by the climax, recommending it as a film to be watched in theaters with family.

Additionally, a fourth netizen mentioned that the emotions of a middle-class father were portrayed perfectly through the performances, especially by Samuthirakani. They added that the lead actors delivered exceptionally well and that the director handled the emotional scenes effectively, calling it a must-watch.

Here are the reactions:

More about Carmeni Selvam

Carmeni Selvam follows the story of Selvam, a lower-middle-class man who works as a car driver for Sampath and his wife Devi, who treat him like a family member. Selvam’s wife, Shanthi, supports the family by running an idli stall. The couple dreams of saving money to buy a car for a taxi business and to build their own house.

However, an incident during a family function leads to humiliation, forcing Shanthi to sell her gold to maintain their dignity. At the same time, their son meets with an accident, leading to hospital expenses and financial burden.

To manage money, Selvam starts using his employer’s car as a taxi without permission and gradually falls into heavy debt. This situation eventually forces him to leave the country. Why Selvam takes such risks and how he deals with these challenges form the crux of the story.

With Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon in lead roles, the film also features Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi, and others in key roles.

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