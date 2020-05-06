Carnatic musicians sign petition seeking apology from Kamal Haasan for his comment on saint Thyagaraja

After the viral live conversation between Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, carnatic musicians have now signed petitions seeing apology from Kamal Haasan for his comment on saint Thyagaraja.

Kamal Haasan's recent live conversation with Vijay Sethupathi on Instagram is now the talk of the town. In the online interview, the dup discussed a number of issues from politics to his films. During the interview, Kamal Haasan allegedly made an offensive comment on saint Thyagaraja. This did not go well with musicians and now they are signing petitions seeking an open apology from the actor for the comment. The petition was started by Palghat Ramprasad, a well-known carnatic singer.

For the unversed, Kamal stated in the video that saint Thyagaraja was ‘begging in praise of Lord Rama’. In the petition, he has claimed that the coment of Kamal Haasan came as an insult to the followers of Thyagaraja. He also stated that the carnatic singers owe to Thyagaraja of their livelihood and professional success. More than 3,000 people have signed this petition. This also includes some popular names in the Carnatic music field.

It was mentioned in his petition, “Every Carnatic musician, regardless of how they exhibit their affiliation to the outside world, deep within themselves know that they owe every bit of their basic livelihood and professional success, to Sri Thyagaraja’s contribution to Carnatic music. The specific reference to Thygarajar and Lord Rama, also suggests the negatively pointed target on a specific religion/caste, which is indeed an insult to the followers of this faith."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×