Carrie Underwood reveals her son Isaiah Fisher thinks she is 70 years old; Read details

The American singer songwriter Carrie Underwood shared a picture from her son Isaiah Fisher's school activity which is all to write all about your mother. The little boy, Isaiah Fisher who is 4 years old, states that his mother, Carrie Underwood is 70 years old. The little one further continues writing and filling up the space of the questionnaire. The next most hilarious response comes from Isaiah Fisher when he mentions that his mother's job is to wash the laundry. Clearly going by the response written by Isaiah Fisher hint towards the face that the young boy is still not aware of his mother's celebrity status.

The singer songwriter Carrie Underwood posted about the shockingly funny replies from her son, on her Instagram account. The fans of Carrie Underwood were taken by surprise when they saw the post. Carrie Underwood has enjoyed a tremendously successful career. The songstress has received seven Grammy awards out of total 14 nominations that she was given. Music lovers and the fans will always remember her 14 Academy of Country Music award that she won, and her 12 American Country Awards along with the nine CMA awards to her credit.

The Before He Cheats singer has previously hosted the CMAs for almost a decade. Recently, she made a surprise announcement that she will be stepping down as host. The reason being, other folk also should get the same opportunity. As per new reports, last month, Carrie Underwood had celebrated her second son’s birthday and also shared fun photos of the tiny toddler.

